Agholor reeled in five of six targets for 155 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's 26-25 loss to the Dolphins.

Agholor's explosive 85-yard TD provided Las Vegas with a six-point lead at the 3:37 mark of the fourth quarter, before Daniel Carlson failed on the subsequent point-after try. The 27-year-old wideout has been revitalized in his debut campaign with the Raiders, surpassing a previous career high Saturday by pushing his season-long receiving total to 839 yards. A Week 16 receiving score pulls Agholor even to his personal best of eight as Las Vegas enters its season finale against the Broncos' 10th-ranked pass defense. The fact that Agholor has attracted six-plus targets in six straight games promotes him as a high-floor option.