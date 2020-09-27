Agholor caught two of three targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 36-20 loss to the Patriots.

Agholor has four catches through three games with Las Vegas, but he could see an increased role in Week 4 against the Bills. With Bryan Edwards (ankle) joining Henry Ruggs (knee/hamstring) on the list of injured Raiders wide receivers, Agholor could be the top target on the outside for quarterback Derek Carr against Buffalo.