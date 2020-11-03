Agholor was unable to haul in either of his two targets in Sunday's 16-6 win over the Browns.

Agholor earned another start on the outside after racking up five catches for 107 yards and a score in a Week 7 loss to the Buccaneers, but Sunday's windy conditions severely capped his production as the Raiders ran for just over 200 yards on 45 carries. Rookie Bryan Edwards (ankle) could return in Week 9, impacting Agholor's usage, but the latter has proven worthy of playing time while collecting three touchdowns and four catches of 20-plus yards over the team's last four contests.