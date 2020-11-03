Agholor was unable to haul in either of his two targets in Sunday's 16-6 win over the Browns.

Agholor earned another start on the outside after racking up five catches for 107 yards and a score in a Week 7 loss to the Buccaneers, but Sunday's windy conditions severely capped his production as the Raiders ran for just over 200 yards on 45 carries. Rookie Bryan Edwards' (ankle) potential Week 9 return could impact Agholor's usage, but the latter has proven worthy of playing time while collecting three touchdowns and four catches of 20-plus yards over the team's last four contests.