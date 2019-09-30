Lawson has completed his four-game suspension and is eligible to return for the Raiders in Week 5, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

The Raiders received a roster exemption for Lawson and will have until Oct. 7 to activate him. Lawson projects to play a key role in Oakland's secondary, though after spending the first four weeks of the season away from the team, it remains to be seen whether he'll be up to speed for Sunday's game against the Bears.