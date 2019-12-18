Raiders' Nevin Lawson: Eight tackles in loss
Lawson posted eight tackles (four solo), including one tackle for loss, during Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Jaguars.
Lawson drew the spot start at cornerback in Week 15 with Daryl Worley sidelined by a neck injury, and the former took advantage of the opportunity by doubling his previous season high in tackles. Lawson also logged 56 of a possible 57 defensive snaps, and he should see a hefty workload again in Week 16 if Worley remains out.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Stealing Signals: Week 15 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 15,...
-
Week 16 TE Preview: Back to Howard
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 16 tight ends, including who...
-
Week 16 WR Preview: Amendola worthy
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 16, including...
-
12/17 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew highlights the best Waiver Wire picks for Week 16, going position-by-position...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Waivers: Winning replacements
We're dealing with more big-name absences ahead of the Fantasy championships in Week 16. Here's...