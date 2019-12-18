Lawson posted eight tackles (four solo), including one tackle for loss, during Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Jaguars.

Lawson drew the spot start at cornerback in Week 15 with Daryl Worley sidelined by a neck injury, and the former took advantage of the opportunity by doubling his previous season high in tackles. Lawson also logged 56 of a possible 57 defensive snaps, and he should see a hefty workload again in Week 16 if Worley remains out.