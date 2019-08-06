Lawson is facing a four-game suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy, per his official Twitter account.

Lawson projects to provide depth in Oakland's secondary, so his absence for the first four games of the season isn't likely to derail the team's defense. It does not currently appear that the 28-year-old veteran plans to appeal his suspension. Isaiah Johnson could benefit from increased opportunity while Lawson remains sidelined.

