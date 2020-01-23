Play

Lawson (suspension) signed a one-year contract extension with the Raiders on Thursday.

Lawson appeared in 11 games (five starts) with the Raiders in 2019, during which he accrued 24 tackles and five defended passes. An altercation during Oakland's season-finale loss to the Broncos resulted in Lawson receiving a one-game suspension, the duration of which he figures to serve Week 1 of the 2020 regular season.

