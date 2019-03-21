Lawson is signing a one-year, $3.05 million deal with the Raiders on Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Lawson was released by the Lions earlier in March after starting 14 games in 2018, and started 45 of 46 games over the past three seasons. The 27-year-old could find himself with a sizable role as the Raiders are fairly thin on cornerback depth.