Lawson (illness) is questionable for Thursday's game versus the Chargers, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Lawson missed Wednesday's practice after falling ill. He hasn't tested positive for COVID-19, but his status for Thursday's game remains in question. With cornerback Damon Arnette (concussion/neck) and safety Jonathan Abram (concussion/knee) ruled out already, the Raiders' secondary could be in tough shape if Lawson sits out, too. Amik Robinson, Isaiah Johnson and Daryl Worley are candidates to start in Lawson's place if he's inactive.