Lawson rejoined the Raiders' 53-man roster Monday.

To make room for Lawson on the 53-man squad, the Raiders waived Lester Cotton. The 28-year-old cornerback will spend benefit from Oakland's bye week to get up to speed, and he projects to make his 2019 debut Week 7 versus Green Bay.

