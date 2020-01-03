Raiders' Nevin Lawson: Suspended one game
Lawson has been suspended after an altercation in Sunday's season finale against the Broncos. According to NFL VP of Operations Jon Runyan, Lawson was suspended for "using using helmet that is no longer worn by anyone as a weapon to strike, swing at, or throw at an opponent" and will serve a one-game absence, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
Lawson was also suspended for four games earlier this season for violating the league's substance abuse policy. With the 2019 season over for the Raiders, Lawson figures to serve his suspension during Week 1 of the 2020 regular season. He played in 11 games this year for Oakland, turning in 24 tackles and five passes defensed.
