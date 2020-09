Lawson had his suspension lifted following Sunday's win over the Panthers, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Lawson was handed a one-game suspension for "using a helmet that is no longer worn by anyone as a weapon to strike, swing at, or throw at an opponent" during last year's season finale against Denver. Now that he sat out of Sunday's season opener, he's eligible to return for Week 2's matchup versus the Saints, but he may stick to special teams to start off.