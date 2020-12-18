Lawson (illness) is inactive for Thursday's matchup game the Chargers.
After earning his eighth start of the 2020 campaign Week 14 against the Colts, Lawson popped up on the injury report Wednesday with a reported illness. It's since been confirmed that the issue is serious enough to hand Lawson his second absence of the season, thrusting Isaiah Johnson into a more integral role at cornerback. With Damon Arnette and Johnathan Abram both inactive due to concussions, plus Jeff Heath (concussion) residing on IR, the Raiders' secondary is hurting heading into Thursday night's matchup.