Raiders' Nicholas Morrow: 57 tackles to date
Morrow heads into Sunday's game against the Chiefs with 57 tackles and a pick in 11 games to date.
The 24-year-old is coming off a Week 12 effort in which he logged a season-high 10 tackles, while seeing action on all 63 of the Raiders' snaps on defense in his role as the team's starting weak-side linebacker. He's slated to reprise that role Sunday against Kansas City.
