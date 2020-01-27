Raiders' Nicholas Morrow: Achieves career bests in 2019
Morrow posted 73 tackles, four pass breakups and an interception over 16 games in 2019.
Morrow only started eight games, but he averaged 46.8 defensive snaps per contest. The 24-year-old linebacker is set to be a restricted free agent in March, and the Raiders will likely retain him after he achieved career highs in stops and pass breakups. Morrow could have competition for a starting role again in 2020.
