Morrow posted 73 tackles, four pass breakups and an interception over 16 games in 2019.

Morrow only started eight games, but he averaged 46.8 defensive snaps per contest. The 24-year-old linebacker is set to be a restricted free agent in March, and the Raiders will likely retain him after he achieved career highs in stops and pass breakups. Morrow could have competition for a starting role again in 2020.

