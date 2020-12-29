Morrow was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports.
Morrow was a high-risk close contact to someone who contracted the virus, but he's tested negative and can return to team activities. The 25-year-old is slated to start at strong-side linebacker in Week 17 against the Broncos. Through 13 games this season, Morrow has produced 67 tackles, nine pass breakups, two sacks and an interception.
More News
-
Raiders' Nicholas Morrow: Now moves to COVID list•
-
Raiders' Nicholas Morrow: Misses Wednesday's practice•
-
Raiders' Nicholas Morrow: Out against Chargers•
-
Raiders' Nicholas Morrow: Suffers concussion•
-
Raiders' Nicholas Morrow: Leaves Sunday's game•
-
Raiders' Nicholas Morrow: Best tackling effort of 2020•