Morrow recorded 10 solo tackles and two pass breakups in Sunday's 43-6 loss to the Falcons.
Morrow started an eighth straight game and played 77 of 78 snaps on defense Sunday en route to his highest tackle total of the year, tying his career high in the category as well. He'll possess high upside as long as he's in a starting role, but his weekly floor is low with an average of just 4.3 tackles per game as a starter.
