Morrow recorded eight tackles (six solo) and a pass defensed across 78 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs.
The linebacker now has 44 tackles (36 solo) on the season to go along with five passes defensed and one sack. The 25-year-old also has the second-highest snap count among Raiders linebackers this season, trailing only Cory Littleton.
