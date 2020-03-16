Raiders' Nicholas Morrow: Given contract tender
The Raiders placed an original-round tender on Morrow on Monday, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The deal gives the Raiders an option to match any offer that comes Morrow's way, however, they won't receive draft compensation in return if Morrow leaves since he was undrafted. The 24-year-old was solid for the Raiders last season, playing in all 16 games, he racked up 73 tackles (53 solo) and one interception across 748 defensive snaps in 2019.
