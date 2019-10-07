Morrow finished Sunday's win over Chicago with four solo tackles and an interception.

Early in the second quarter and following a 12-yard touchdown run by Josh Jacobs that staked Oakland to a 7-0 lead, Morrow intercepted a pass intended for Trey Burton and gave the Raiders a short field that they would turn into seven points to go up 14-0. It was the first pick of Morrow's career. The 24-year-old linebacker also recorded a pass deflection in the win.

