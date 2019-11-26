Morrow racked up 10 tackles (five solo) while playing all 63 of the defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Jets.

Sunday was the first time Morrow reached double-digit tackles in a game this season, and ran his season total up to 57 through 11 games. Aside from his 63 defensive snaps, Morrow also chipped in 16 special teams snaps, which give him another great opportunity to rack up tackles. He and the Raiders defense will face a tough matchup when they take on the Chiefs for Week 13.