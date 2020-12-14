Morrow is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Colts.
Morrow is officially listed as questionable to return Sunday, but given that he exited with less than three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, it seems safe to rule him out. Whether he is placed in the concussion protocol will impact his chances for Thursday's upcoming game against the Chargers.
