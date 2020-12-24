Morrow was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Morrow was held out of Wednesday's practice session with what was labeled by the team as a "non-injury issue," but now it's confirmed Las Vegas will have to fare without the 25-year-old linebacker for a Saturday night game against Miami. The Illinois-Greenville standout had started five consecutive outings on defense prior to being ruled out for last Thursday's loss to the Chargers. During his recent Week 10-to-Week 14 starting sample, Morrow tallied two sacks, a forced fumble and 36 tackles.
More News
-
Raiders' Nicholas Morrow: Misses Wednesday's practice•
-
Raiders' Nicholas Morrow: Out against Chargers•
-
Raiders' Nicholas Morrow: Suffers concussion•
-
Raiders' Nicholas Morrow: Leaves Sunday's game•
-
Raiders' Nicholas Morrow: Best tackling effort of 2020•
-
Raiders' Nicholas Morrow: Eight tackles Sunday•