Morrow was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Morrow was held out of Wednesday's practice session with what was labeled by the team as a "non-injury issue," but now it's confirmed Las Vegas will have to fare without the 25-year-old linebacker for a Saturday night game against Miami. The Illinois-Greenville standout had started five consecutive outings on defense prior to being ruled out for last Thursday's loss to the Chargers. During his recent Week 10-to-Week 14 starting sample, Morrow tallied two sacks, a forced fumble and 36 tackles.

