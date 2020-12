Morrow (concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Chargers, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Morrow wasn't able to clear the league's five-step concussion protocol on a short week after sustaining the injury in last week's loss to the Colts. Raekwon McMillan and Kyle Wilber will fill in at linebacker while Morrow will try to pass the concussion protocol in time to face the Dolphins in Week 16.