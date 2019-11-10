Play

Morrow recorded nine tackles in the team's Week 10 victory over the Chargers.

Morrow remained a stalwart on the team's second level, playing on all but one defensive snap. That allowed him to record a season-high in tackles while also matching his career-best mark. Though Tahir Whitehead continues to pace the team, Morrow has recorded seven or more tackles three times this campaign.

