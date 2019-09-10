Morrow (undisclosed) is active for Monday's home tilt against Denver.

Morrow had been dealing with an undisclosed injury throughout training camp, but as evidenced by this news, won't miss the regular season opener. With the Raiders thin at linebacker, Morrow steps into a starting role, and could see plenty of snaps on defense and special teams for Week 1.

