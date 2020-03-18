Play

The Raiders extended a second-round tender to Morrow on Monday, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Initial reports suggested Morrow had received an original-round tender, but in reality, any interested teams would have to cough up significant compensation to Oakland in order to extend an offer to the 24-year-old. The transaction all but guarantees that Morrow will suit up in Las Vegas during the 2020 season.

