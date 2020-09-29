Morrow made nine tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 36-20 loss to the Patriots.
Morrow is averaging seven tackles per game this season, and he's played every snap in each of the last two contests. His starting role is secure at strong-side linebacker, and he'll likely lead the team in tackles until Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral) returns to the lineup, making Morrow a solid IDP play.
