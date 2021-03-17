Morrow agreed to a contract with Raiders on Tuesday, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
The terms of the deal remain unclear, but the 25-year-old will continue his career in Las Vegas. Morrow started in 11 of 14 appearances last season and had 78 tackles (62 solo), three sacks, one interception and one forced fumble.
