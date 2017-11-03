Raiders' Nicholas Morrow: Status uncertain for Sunday
Morrow is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins due to an ankle injury.
The undrafted rookie linebacker has suited up in every game this season for the Raiders, logging 25 tackles and two pass breakups. If the ankle issue isn't too limiting by the time kickoff approaches Sunday, Morrow should suit up, but he'll likely be ticketed for a backup role.
