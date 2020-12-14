Morrow was diagnosed with a concussion after Sunday's 44-27 loss to the Colts, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Morrow left in the fourth quarter, and he's currently in the league's five-step concussion protocol. It seems unlikely that he's ready in time for Thursday's game versus the Chargers. If he's indeed sidelined, either Raekwon McMillan or Kyle Wilber likely would start at strong-side linebacker.