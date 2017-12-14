Morrow is expected to occupy a starting role at weakside linebacker for the remainder of the season following Cory James' (knee) placement on injured reserve, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

James has been troubled by knee issues all season and missed the Raiders' last two games before being shut down for good. While James was sidelined the past two games, Morrow has risen to the forefront, producing 16 tackles and holding his own in coverage. Morrow could be worth a look in deeper IDP settings down the stretch now that he has a clear path to heavy snaps.