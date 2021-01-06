site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Raiders' Nick Bowers: Signs future deal
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bowers signed a reserve/future contract with the Raiders on Tuesday.
Bowers was one of 11 players to receive a reserve/future contract with the Raiders. He spent the entire season on the team's practice squad.
