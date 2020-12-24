Kwiatkoski was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Kwiatkoski was coming off one of his better performances of the season, notching 10 tackles to pace Las Vegas in last week's loss to the Chargers. It's uncertain whether the linebacker has tested positive for COVID or has been found to be a close contact with someone who has, but he'll miss Saturday's clash with Miami in either case. He should be considered questionable to return for the regular-season finale against Denver as well.