Kwiatkoski (pectoral) was a limited participant for Wednesday's practice, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.
Kwiatkoski suffered the pectoral injury during the season opener, and he's failed to suit up in game action since. The fact that he's at least suiting up in some fashion for practice is a positive sign, however, look for more snaps out of Raekwon McMillan if Kwiatkoski is forced to miss more time.
