Kwiatkoski underwent testing on his pectoral injury Sunday, and it's not expected to be a serious injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Kwiatkoski suffered this injury during Sunday's season opener versus the Panthers and was quickly ruled out of the game, so it sounded like a potentially serious injury. He'll undergo an MRI that will provide an official diagnosis, but it appears he won't face a lengthy recovery. If he misses any time, though, Raekwon McMillan is expected to be the starting middle linebacker.