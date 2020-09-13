site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Raiders' Nick Kwiatkoski: Ruled out after injury
Kwiatkoski (pectoral) will not return to the team's Week 1 contest against the Panthers.
Kwiatkoski was making his debut for the team and logged six tackles prior to his exit. The Raiders will hope he is able to return for a Week 2 matchup against the Saints.
