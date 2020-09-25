Kwiatkoski (pectoral) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Patriots.
Kwiatkoski exited early in the season opener and hasn't practiced since. This will be the second straight game he misses. In Week 2, neither Raekwon McMillan nor Kyle Wilber played much in Kwiatkoski's place, so there's no one-for-one replacement in IDP settings.
