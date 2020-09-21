Kwiatkoski (pectoral) is inactive for Monday's game versus the Saints.
Kwiatkoski avoided a torn pectoral muscle, but he'll miss Week 2 and could miss additional time. A rotation of Kyle Wilber and Raekwon McMillan will likely handle the reps at middle linebacker Monday.
