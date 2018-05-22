Raiders' Nick Nelson: Absent for start of OTAs

Nelson (knee) remained on the sidelines for the beginning of OTAs on Wednesday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Nelson's absence shouldn't come as much of a surprise as he continues to work his way back from a torn meniscus suffered in early April. He dropped to the fourth round in the NFL draft because of the injury, but Nelson possesses the talent and size (5-foot-11, 200 pounds) to potentially earn playing time as a slot corner during his rookie campaign if health permits.