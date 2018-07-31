Raiders' Nick Nelson: Full participant in camp
Nelson, who missed the Raiders' minicamp in June during his recovery from a torn meniscus, has been a full participant at training camp, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Nelson suffered a torn meniscus during a pre-draft workout and was sidelined earlier this summer as a result, but he's since returned to full activity at training camp as he competes for the nickel cornerback spot. The fourth-rounder has strength and size on his side in the nickel position at 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds.
