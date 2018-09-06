Nelson (hamstring) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Nelson suffered a hamstring injury in the team's third preseason game against the Packers, but appears to be progressing towards a full recovery. The fourth-rounder stands to play a key rotational role at nickel corner to begin the 2018 regular season, and appears on track to suit up for Monday's season-opener against the Rams.

