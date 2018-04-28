Raiders' Nick Nelson: Lands in Oakland
The Raiders selected Nelson (knee) in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 110th overall.
Nelson (5-foot-11, 200 pounds) is a prototypical slot corner, and one who's a candidate to pick up Travis Carrie's role from last year. That's true even despite the fact that Nelson suffered a torn meniscus in April, though the injury could complicate his initial training camp availability. Nelson was the top cover corner on a strong Wisconsin defense after transferring from Hawaii, then he put forth a solid combine effort with a 4.52-second 40 and 36.5-inch vertical, then a 6.84-second three-cone at the Wisconsin pro day.
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...