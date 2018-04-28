Raiders' Nick Nelson: Lands in Oakland

The Raiders selected Nelson (knee) in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 110th overall.

Nelson (5-foot-11, 200 pounds) is a prototypical slot corner, and one who's a candidate to pick up Travis Carrie's role from last year. That's true even despite the fact that Nelson suffered a torn meniscus in April, though the injury could complicate his initial training camp availability. Nelson was the top cover corner on a strong Wisconsin defense after transferring from Hawaii, then he put forth a solid combine effort with a 4.52-second 40 and 36.5-inch vertical, then a 6.84-second three-cone at the Wisconsin pro day.