Raiders' Nick Nelson: Non-participant in minicamp

Nelson (knee) did not participate in the Raiders' three-day minicamp this month, Matt Kawahara of SFGate.com reports.

Nelson continues to rehab a torn meniscus he suffered in a pre-draft workout this past April. There's no certainty the 2018 fourth-rounder will be ready to go when training camp opens for rookies July 23.

