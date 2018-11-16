Nelson (illness) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Nelson was listed as a limited participant in Friday's walk-through practice due to an illness. The depth cornerback's Week 11 availability likely hinges on how quickly he recovers from his undisclosed illness, so Nelson could be a game-time decision for Sunday's tilt against the Cardinals. With Gareon Conley (groin) also listed as questionable, the Raiders could call upon Leon Hall to slot in at right cornerback.

