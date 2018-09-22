Raiders' Nick Nelson: Questionable for Week 3
The Raiders have listed Nelson (hamstring) as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins.
Nelson saw his practice time reduced as the week progressed, as he must have done something to tweak his hamstring. He was still able to work in limited fashion, so he is looking like a true game-time decision. Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie would likely see an increase in snaps providing depth at cornerback should he ultimately be unable to suit up.
