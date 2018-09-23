Nelson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins, the Raiders' official site reports.

Nelson's absence figures to leave an opportunity for Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie to see additional snaps behind starters Rashaan Melvin and Gareon Conley at cornerback, but Nelson's injury doesn't appear to be too severe as he could return in Week 4 against the Browns.

