O'Leary (shoulder) signed a contract with the Raiders on Saturday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 27-year-old missed the season finale with the shoulder injury and finished 2019 with 13 catches for 109 yards and one touchdown between 12 games with Jacksonville and Miami. O'Leary should battle for the No. 3 tight end job with Foster Moreau (knee) and Derek Carrier in training camp, since Darren Waller (thumb) and Jason Witten should be locked in atop the depth chart.

