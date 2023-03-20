The Raiders agreed to terms with Howard on Monday, the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Vincent Bonsignore reports.
The 19th overall pick in the 2017 Draft, Howard is now 28 years old and coming off a career-low 10 catches for 145 yards and two touchdowns across 13 games for the Texans last season after failing to make the Bills' roster out of training camp last summer. There's an opening at tight end for the Raiders after the team traded Darren Waller to the Giants. Foster Moreau also remains a free agent.